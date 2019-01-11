The Best Refrigerators of 2021

Credit: Frigidaire

Best Overall Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF The Frigidaire FG4H2272UF really has it all. In addition to easily maintaining cold temperatures during testing, this beautifully designed French door fridge has so many storage options that it'll blow your mind. While most counter-depth fridges make you feel as though you had to give up storage space so that its shallower profile will fit in with your cabinetry, the FG4H2272UF makes every cubic foot of space count. Not only does it have adjustable-width sliding bins on the door, but the fridge itself has a retractable shelf, a pocket "snack zone" that lives just below the crisper (and allows easy access for the shorter humans in your life), and an entire fourth compartment that can be used as either additional fridge or freezer storage. If your food storage needs vary greatly, or if you just want a fridge that preserves your food and looks good doing it, the Frigidaire FG4H2272UF is an easy choice to make. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Flexible storage options Cons $2,873.10 from AppliancesConnection

$2,969.99 from Best Buy

$2,969.00 from Abt

$2,969.00 from Home Depot

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Haier

Best Value Haier HA10TG21SS If you’re in the market for a basic, counter-depth fridge, the Haier HA10TG21SS is one of the best choices out there. This top-freezer refrigerator is an excellent budget buy that also offers praiseworthy performance. It has rock-solid fridge temperature performance and spill-guard shelves, both of which are rare at this price point. Normally we'd also list all the fridges extra features, but in this case, there really aren't any—all those absent extras are directly responsible for this fridge's rock-bottom pricing. The one downside to this fridge is its smaller capacity, which is a bit low even for a counter-depth fridge. Still, we believe this fridge offers a ton for its current price: If you don't mine slightly less storage compared to other fridges, the Haier HA10TG21SS is worth the investment. Pros Counter-depth

Steady temperatures

Great value Cons No extra features

Lower capacity $529.00 from AppliancesConnection

$629.99 from Best Buy

$629.00 from Home Depot

How We Tested Refrigerators

The Testers

Hi there! We're Reviewed's appliance testing team. Between the three of us (Jon Chan, Kyle Hamilton, and Julia MacDougall), we've spent many years testing major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners.

We have plenty of experience testing these products in the lab, but we've also used them as normal people would in the course of their daily lives, which means that we have a great sense for what appliances are bargains at their price points, and which appliances have really useful extra features (as opposed to the kitchen-sink approach to features).

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Julia MacDougall We keep our fridge lab under strict temperature and humidity conditions.

Just by living in the real world, you've probably noticed that appliances operate best in certain temperature conditions. Because an appliance involves a number of electronic and mechanical parts working together in harmony, the air in your home can inhibit certain parts from working at their best, especially in extremely hot or cold climates.

Refrigerators, in particular, can be very sensitive to ambient air conditions. Refrigerators pull in air and cool it down to temperatures cold enough (usually around 37°F) to preserve food and inhibit bacteria growth. In hot weather, the condenser and cooling coils have to work harder to cool the warmer air. In cold weather, the fridge struggles to operate in general. This is why, if you happen to have a second fridge in your sweltering hot or freezing cold garage, you may have noticed that the air inside that fridge is not as cold as the air inside your kitchen fridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

To mitigate these possible temperature effects, we test each refrigerator in a special lab that conditions the air to a temperature of 72°F +/- 5°F, and a relative humidity of 50% RH +/- 15% RH (basically, room temperature). This way, each fridge can get the chance to perform at its best, and doesn't get inadvertently penalized for having to deal with warmer or colder air than its competitors experienced.

Credit: Reviewed

Over the course of a week (including a day for calibration), we put each refrigerator through its paces. After filling the fridge up with water ballast (since fridges operate better when there's less empty space), we measure the fridge's temperature, humidity loss, freezing time, usable space, and energy use.

Temperature — Our ideal temperature settings for the fridge and the freezer are 37°F and 0°F, respectively. With fridge temperatures higher than 37°F, you might have to start worrying about bacteria growth, as 40°F is the start of the bacteria "danger zone". Freezer temperatures warmer than 0°F means that the food isn't being truly frozen. Once we set each fridge to those temperatures, we collect temperature data throughout the week's testing that tells us not only how close the temperature in the fridge and freezer are to 37°F and 0°F, respectively, but how close the air temperature stayed to those ideal values.

— Our ideal temperature settings for the fridge and the freezer are 37°F and 0°F, respectively. With fridge temperatures higher than 37°F, you might have to start worrying about bacteria growth, as 40°F is the start of the bacteria "danger zone". Freezer temperatures warmer than 0°F means that the food isn't being truly frozen. Once we set each fridge to those temperatures, we collect temperature data throughout the week's testing that tells us not only how close the temperature in the fridge and freezer are to 37°F and 0°F, respectively, but how close the air temperature stayed to those ideal values. Humidity Loss — For this test, we focus on the refrigerator's veggie crisper. We add water to a floral foam ball, and then record how much of the water is evaporated away each day. Humidity loss rates are important because if the crisper is too dry, your leafy greens will dry out very quickly. If the crisper is too humid, your fruits will rot. Fridges that can strike a balance between these two extremes will help you to preserve your fruits and veggies for as long as possible.

— For this test, we focus on the refrigerator's veggie crisper. We add water to a floral foam ball, and then record how much of the water is evaporated away each day. Humidity loss rates are important because if the crisper is too dry, your leafy greens will dry out very quickly. If the crisper is too humid, your fruits will rot. Fridges that can strike a balance between these two extremes will help you to preserve your fruits and veggies for as long as possible. Freezing Time — Once the fridge is plugged in, we measure the time it takes for the freezer to cool down from room temperature to 32°F (the freezing temperature of water). This is a good measure of how quickly your fridge and freezer can cool down food or beverages that have just been placed inside the refrigerator.

— Once the fridge is plugged in, we measure the time it takes for the freezer to cool down from room temperature to 32°F (the freezing temperature of water). This is a good measure of how quickly your fridge and freezer can cool down food or beverages that have just been placed inside the refrigerator. Usable Space — One of the most common refrigerator specs is the storage capacity, or the volume of the inside of the fridge, in cubic feet. You'd think that a higher capacity means that you can fit more in that fridge, but that's not always the case. We measure the usable space, which is how much empty space is actually available in the fridge's interior. Any number of things can reduce the usable space in a fridge—the ice bucket and/or ice maker, a water filter, air filters, shelf arrangement, etc. The closer the usable space value is to the fridge's stated storage capacity, the more food you can fit in your refrigerator.

— One of the most common refrigerator specs is the storage capacity, or the volume of the inside of the fridge, in cubic feet. You'd think that a higher capacity means that you can fit more in that fridge, but that's not always the case. We measure the usable space, which is how much empty space is actually available in the fridge's interior. Any number of things can reduce the usable space in a fridge—the ice bucket and/or ice maker, a water filter, air filters, shelf arrangement, etc. The closer the usable space value is to the fridge's stated storage capacity, the more food you can fit in your refrigerator. Energy Use — Using an electric meter, we measure the fridge's energy usage (in Watt-hours) over the week of testing. The less energy used, the more efficient that fridge is, and the more money it'll save you on utility bills in the future.

We also use each fridge in a more casual sense so that we can answer usability questions about the fridge's specs and features, like the doors, shelves, controls, water/ice dispenser, and extras like smart connectivity, door-in-door or flexible storage options, etc. If a refrigerator keeps the temperature at a perfect 37°F, but it's very difficult to open the doors and the control panel makes no sense, we're going to penalize that fridge with respect to its ease of use.

ADVERTISEMENT

We test each fridge from two perspectives—first, from a data-driven objective point of view, and second, as a regular person trying to get at the leftover Chinese food. The combination of these two types of experiences allows us to recommend the best fridge for you at any price point.

What You Should Know Before Buying A Refrigerator

If your refrigerator just died, chances are that you're in a hurry to replace it. When looking for a new or replacement refrigerator, consider the following topics carefully before buying.

What Temperature Should a Refrigerator Be?

Ideally, your fridge should be exactly 37°F and your freezer should be 0°F.

These temperatures are important because food needs to be kept within a very narrow band of temperatures to maximize its shelf life. If your fridge, for example, were to drop to 32°F—just 5°F below the ideal temperature—some food in your refrigerator will start to freeze. On the other end of the spectrum, temperatures of 40°F and higher are dangerous, because that's the temperature at which bacteria really start to proliferate quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your freezer gets warmer than 0°F, it means your food isn't being truly frozen. Furthermore, if temperatures in your freezer bounce around, that will greatly exacerbate the build-up of freezer burn.

How Long Do Refrigerators Last?

While the lifespan of any appliance can vary wildly due to several factors, you should expect your fridge to last for about 10 years.

Most manufacturers will at least cover the first year in their warranty, but some companies will offer more robust programs that will cover specific parts up to five years, 10 years, or for the lifetime of the product.

How Do You Measure a Refrigerator?

This is a somewhat ambiguous question that we get asked a lot.

If you’re looking to fit your new fridge into an existing enclosure, then getting the right measurements is crucial, and not particularly difficult. The only area people generally get tripped up by is the door: If the front of your fridge is flush with your cabinetry, you won’t be able to open the door properly. Fortunately, this is an easy fix: just make sure enough of your fridge is sticking out past your cabinetry that the door can swing freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Measuring the interior of your fridge is a much more complicated issue. Most manufacturers measure the interior of a fridge by essentially flooding it with water and accounting for every empty inch inside the fridge. While it makes a kind of sense, we don’t use these measurements, because they don’t cleanly translate into a usable datapoint. Nobody is storing food in the crevices around their ice maker or hovering in the gap between the shelves and door (if you are, please let us know your technique).

The way we measure the interior of a fridge is to get the measurements of each shelf, bin, or other storage location—the places you can actually put food—and add those together. That way we’re only accounting for the usable storage inside the fridge, and different models’ capacities are more cross-comparable.

How Do You Organize a Refrigerator?

We do have a guide that breaks down the process of cleaning and organizing your fridge, but there’s really only a few points to remember.

First, it’s a good idea to empty everything out and give the fridge a once-over with a soapy sponge. Even though you’re probably not spilling stuff constantly, your fridge will get gross over time, and organizing it is a great time to also knock out a quick cleaning.

Once that’s done, you next need to figure out which items make sense to be on the door. You don’t want particularly perishable items kept on the door, because repeatedly opening the door during normal use will mean those items are slightly warmer than the average temperature elsewhere in the fridge. Keep items like milk and eggs towards the back of the fridge, where the coolest, more even temperatures will be.

It’s also important to keep fruits and vegetables separate. Many fruits give off ethylene gas, which can exacerbate the ripening process for other fruits and vegetables. This is why fridges come with two crispers: To keep your fruits and veggies happier and healthier for longer. Use both.

Finally, keep in mind that cold air needs to circulate around your fridge for it to work properly. Stacking shelves to the ceiling will cut off airflow and lead to hot spots around your fridge where food will spoil much faster. On top of that, overstocked fridges often result in lower visibility, which means food will get hidden and forgotten, only to be uncovered later, teeming with new life. Keeping clutter controlled will keep this kind of food waste to a minimum.

Other Refrigerators We Tested

Bosch B36CD50SNS A near-perfect performance is what the new Bosch B36CD50SNS offers, so devotees of the high-end, German-engineered brand can now add this fridge to their top-tier kitchen layouts, alongside Bosch's excellent dishwashers. This French-door stunner aced all of our tests, maintaining unwavering temperatures in both the fridge and freezer. It also boasts useful features, like a through-the-door dispenser for ice and water, and smart connectivity that allows for remote operation and notifications. Despite a couple of inconsequential flaws—lack of a shelf spill capture, slightly less-than-average storage capacity—the B36CD50SNS is still one of our top-rated fridges of all time. Pros Near-perfect temperatures

Through-the-door dispenser

Smart connectivity Cons Less storage space than average $3,099.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,099.99 from Best Buy

$3,099.00 from Abt

$3,099.00 from Home Depot

Kenmore Elite 72483 In addition to sleek design, ergonomic layout, adjustable shelves, and excellent food preservation performance, the 29.9 cu.-ft. Kenmore Elite 72483 adds a separate temperature-controlled center drawer for storing everything from snacks and deli meats to wine. Though it has an external water and ice dispenser, the fridge hides all of its controls behind the door, which gives the 72483 a streamlined and contemporary look. With a wide variety of additional storage options (including recessed pockets at the bottom of the fridge and multiple sliding drawers in the freezer), the Kenmore Elite 72483 will be a boon to large families or anyone who prefers a packed fridge. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Deli drawer

Through-door dispensers Cons Nothing we could find Buy now at Sears

Cafe CVE28DM5NS5 The GE Café CVE28DM5NS5 is a french door refrigerator that doubles as a statement piece. With its shiny platinum glass finish, shelves with rose gold accents, and beautiful backlit LED wall in the fridge’s interior, you may start to think that this fridge emphasizes function over form—and you’d be wrong. This fridge has spot-on temperature control, a highly effective crisper drawer, and a wide variety of flexible and adjustable storage options. For those of you who spend a lot of time hosting parties, you’ll appreciate the extra temperature-controlled drawer (with both freezer and fridge settings) and the extra rack in the freezer that’s perfect for flat foods like pizzas. Another great feature is Autofill, the water dispenser that automatically senses the height of your water vessel, fills it up without overflowing, and reports (in ounces) how much water was dispensed. Yes, this fridge costs three to four times what you’d pay for a more basic fridge, but if you have a big budget, you’ll appreciate the looks and the utility of the GE CVE28DM5NS5. Pros Consistent temperatures

Backlit interior

Custom-temp drawer Cons Smaller capacity $4,043.00 from AppliancesConnection

$4,049.99 from Best Buy

$4,049.00 from Abt

$4,049.00 from Home Depot

LG LSXS26366S If you want a fridge that is capable of both high-quality food preservation and of being a conversation starter, look no further than the LG LSXS26366S three-door, side-by-side refrigerator. Yes, you read that correctly—it has three doors. With a press of a button, you can access the door-in-door storage on the upper right side of the fridge, which allows you to easily grab the items you need frequently without disrupting the cooling of the rest of the fridge. If you don't press the button, the fridge opens normally. Between this very useful storage feature and food preservation that just won't quit, we'd highly recommend the LG LSXS26366S to anyone, especially if you're looking for a compromise between a side-by-side fridge and a french-door fridge. Pros Unique three-door design

Can maintain consistent temperatures

Door-in-door storage Cons Nothing we could find $1,799.99 from Best Buy

Samsung RF263BEAESG The Samsung RF263BEAESG french door refrigerator is designed with a large family in mind. Not only does it have a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, but its deep door bins have room for more than one gallon of milk. Furthermore, the adjustable shelving makes it easy to store tall or large items without losing a lot of existing fridge real estate. If you’re worried about people constantly opening the fridge doors, the crispers have been designed so that you can open one by only opening one door, which cuts down on the cold air lost every time the refrigerator is opened. In our tests, we found that the fridge temperatures run a little cool; you can bump up the temperature a bit, but make sure you check the temperature with a fridge thermometer so that you’re not getting too close to the bacteria danger zone (which starts at 40°F). Otherwise, we were impressed with how well the crisper drawers maintained humidity, and how energy-efficient this fridge is. If your fridge is going to be visited frequently, we think the Samsung RF263BEAESG will serve you well. Pros Beautiful finish

Adjustable shelving

Stores large items Cons Temperatures run cold $2,099.99 from Best Buy

Samsung RF23J9011SR The Samsung RF23J9011SR French door fridge is all about customizability. Its unique four-door design is bound to be a great conversation piece when guests enter your kitchen. The upper two doors open to reveal the usual shelf configuration that comes with a French door refrigerator, but the bottom two doors are more reminiscent of a side-by-side fridge, with separate compartments for each door. The bottom left door is a freezer, and depending on your food preservation needs, the bottom right section can be either a fridge or a freezer. In addition to those useful features, this refrigerator also runs efficiently and can maintain cool temperatures when and where you need them. Between its intriguing looks and solid performance, you won't regret buying the Samsung RF23J9011SR. Pros Unique four-door design

Flexible temperature area Cons Limited freezer space $3,599.00 from Samsung

$3,235.10 from AppliancesConnection

$3,443.00 from Home Depot

Samsung Bespoke RF23A9675AP The Samsung Bespoke RF23A9675AP is a gorgeous refrigerator. Its clean lines, modern look, and customization options will help this French-door fit into any kitchen. While the RF23A9675AP excels when it comes to usability and presentation, it does lag behind other French-doors on temperature consistency, a trait it shares with other high-end models. That being said, it's definitely not a dealbreaker issue: With regular food turnover, most users will do just fine with their RF23A9675AP. Despite its quirks, there's currently nothing else like the RF23A9675AP on the market—especially if you value aesthetics and customization. Pros Sleek and modern look

Incredible attention to detail

Flexible compartment that can be fridge or freezer Cons Inconsistent temperatures

Ice separate from the beverage center $3,149.00 from Samsung

$3,145.10 from AppliancesConnection

$3,149.99 from Best Buy

$3,149.00 from Abt

Haier HRF15N3AGS Do you love the look and functionality of French-door refrigerators, but don't have the space to actually fit one in your kitchen? We have just the fridge for you: the Haier HRF15N3AGS. This fridge with LED lighting is considerably narrower and shallower than most French-door fridges; while that means you'll be able to fit it in a smaller kitchen, that also means you'll be able to fit less food in the fridge in the first place. Because it's compact, the fridge itself is pretty bare-bones. There's no ice maker or water dispenser, and the shelves aren't very adjustable. The cooling on this fridge is top-notch, though, and it easily maintained fridge and freezer temperatures of 37°F and 0°F throughout our week of testing. If you don't need a lot of extra features and want to make the most of a relatively small kitchen, the Haier HRF15N3AGS compact French-door fridge is a great pick. Pros Slim profile

Consistent fridge temperatures Cons No through-door dispensers

Limited shelf adjustability $1,349.99 from Best Buy

$1,349.00 from Home Depot

$1,649.71 from Walmart

$1,343.00 from AppliancesConnection

GE Profile PVD28BYNFS For those of you who have a high-end kitchen, the GE Profile PVD28BYNFS French door refrigerator will fit right in. This fridge hits all the right notes when it comes to form and function, thanks to its brushed, fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel finish, door-in-door storage, flexible shelving options, extra temperature-controlled drawer, auto-sensing water dispenser, and backlit fridge cavity. This fridge performed well in our temperature tests, and the crisper drawers are some of the best we’ve ever tested. Because the crispers do a great job of maintaining ambient humidity conditions, you’ll be able to keep your fruits and veggies fresh and edible for a longer period of time. If you have a larger budget, the GE PVD28BYNFS is well worth the money. Pros Backlit interior

Flexible drawer with custom temp

Through-the-door ice and water Cons $3,593.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,599.99 from Best Buy

$3,599.00 from Abt

$3,599.00 from Home Depot

KitchenAid KRFC704FBS The KitchenAid KRFC704FBS french-door fridge is all about style. From its black stainless finish to the wood and metal trim on the interior shelves and drawers, this fridge metaphorically struts down the runway and says "Look at me!", and we're happy to say that this fridge is definitely worth a look. Even better, it also has spot-on temperatures for food preservation, a retractable middle shelf that makes room for taller items, soft-close drawers, and a control panel above the ice/water dispenser that is easy to understand and operate. For those of you out there that have some extra cash on hand and who want something more interesting than white plastic inside your refrigerator, you'll love the KitchenAid KRFC704FBS. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Interior wood finish

Through-door dispensers Cons Drawers feel rickety $4,229.99 from Best Buy

$4,229.00 from Home Depot

GE GNE25JMKES The slate finished 24.8-cubic-foot GE GNE25JMKES refrigerator is a well-sized, well-priced French door fridge. Its clean lines and sleek exterior really draw the eye, but it's what's inside that really impressed us. This fridge really blew us away with its precision temperature control and its energy efficiency. While this fridge doesn't have through-door ice or water dispensers, it does have some retractable shelves, crisper bins with separate humidity controls, a temperature-controlled deli drawer, a discreet interior water dispenser, and an ice maker in the freezer. We like the GE GNE25JMKES because looks like a stripped down French door refrigerator, but it still has some of the most convenient features that you find on more expensive French door options. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Temperature-controlled drawer

Retractable shelves Cons Lacks through-door dispensers $1,793.00 from AppliancesConnection

$1,799.99 from Best Buy

$1,799.00 from Abt

$1,799.00 from Home Depot

Bosch B36CT80SNS Are precise temperatures worth putting up with a small freezer? If you answered, "yes," the Bosch’s 800 Series B36CT80SNS might be for you. It passed all of our tests with room to spare, maintaining cold, even temperatures in both the fridge and freezer. We also like its smart capabilities via Home Connect, crispers with customizable temperatures, and a fridge compartment with tons of storage. The only downside? It’s freezer, though well-organized, is small—almost half as big as you’d typically see on a French-door. Pros Excellent temperature control

Large fridge compartment

Internal dispensers Cons Small freezer $3,199.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,199.99 from Best Buy

$3,199.00 from Abt

$3,199.00 from Home Depot

GE Profile PYE22PYNFS A French-door refrigerator like the GE Profile PYE22PYNFS is made for people who put an emphasis on food. It offers luxe features like an in-the-door Keurig K-cup brewing system, flexible storage options, and smart integration that lets you schedule hot water in advance of needing it. When it comes to actual food preservation, the PYE22PYNFS won’t let you down with its steady, safe temperatures that remain consistent. It held extremely steady at 38.76°F—well within the safe zone—and did not waiver, despite the door being opened frequently over 72 hours. In fact, its temperature consistency score during testing was almost perfect. The freezer performed even better than the fridge. The GE Profile PYE22PYNFS has one freezer compartment with two full-width storage baskets, which allows spacious room for storing frozen foods compared to other French-door models, despite being the more shallow, counter-depth style. Tiny flaws—like coffee splatter and a wobbly freezer drawer—don’t knock it too much. Pros In-the-door Keurig coffee brewing system

Excellent temperature consistency

Humid crispers Cons Low on storage $3,413.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,419.99 from Best Buy

$3,419.00 from Abt

$3,419.00 from Home Depot

Samsung RF28R7351SG For the Samsung RF28R7351SG, flexibility is the name of the game. Not only does it have door-in-door storage with removable bins, but it also has crispers with adjustable humidity settings, a retractable shelf, a temperature-controlled drawer with four temperature settings, and an adjustable storage organizer in the freezer. If you have any interest in the IoT, this fridge is also wi-fi and Bixby enabled. Another bonus is the built-in water pitcher that automatically refills. Even better, this fridge did a great job at maintaining consistent temperatures, and it is relatively energy-efficient, even with its numerous extra features. For a versatile fridge that can meet your ever-changing needs, check out the Samsung RF28R7351SG. Pros Smart connectivity

Temperature-controlled drawer

Consistent temperatures Cons $2,499.00 from Samsung

$3,145.10 from AppliancesConnection

$2,499.99 from Best Buy

$2,499.00 from Abt

Insignia NS-RTM18WH7 Only available at Best Buy, the Insignia NS–RTM18WH7 refrigerator has one big thing going for it: a low, low sale price, which means it's cheaper than almost any other full-size fridge you can buy. The 18-cu.-ft. top-freezer had a tough time with some of our tests. Namely, it ran a little hot, with temperatures well above our preferred value of 37°F. Bumping the temperature down to the lowest setting will ensure that your food is being safely preserved. On the other hand, this fridge was one of the most efficient fridges (in terms of electricity usage) that's ever come through our labs. There's also plenty of storage space, with no hidden extras (like water filters or air filters) to take up valuable real estate that you need for a pizza box or a Thanksgiving turkey. Long story short, we think the Insignia NS-RTM18WH7 is worth a look if you need a second fridge, or if your budget is tight. Pros Energy efficient Cons Fridge temperatures can run a little warm $599.99 from Best Buy

Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ It's hard to complain about the Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ. This French-door refrigerator looks sleek, features ice and water dispensers, has a temperature-controlled exterior drawer, and it maintains cool and stable temperatures. Though it’s not the biggest French door we’ve tested, it should have plenty of room for most users—just maybe consider another option if storage space is your primary concern. Otherwise, This is just a really solid fridge: It has the key features and great performance. As long as you’re not specifically in the market for a fridge that's loaded up with the latest smart tech, this Whirlpool will almost certainly suit your needs. Pros Cold, steady temperatures

Ice/water dispenser

Exterior drawer Cons Low storage capacity $2,334.10 from AppliancesConnection

$2,339.99 from Best Buy

$2,339.00 from Abt

$2,339.00 from Home Depot

LG LRFDC2406S The LG LRFDC2406S is the second LG Craft Ice-enhanced refrigerator we've tested so far and it has only solidified our obsession with spherical ice. From a more practical standpoint, the LRFDC2406S actually outperforms its more feature-rich—and expensive—sibling, the LRMVS3006S. Its temperatures are spot on and barely waver. It also has a ton of options for customizing its storage space, including additional bins. While the LRFDC2406S does costs more than most, its price point isn't uncommon for an appliance that offers a technology that's completely new in the product space. Just be aware that a decent chunk of its purchase price is going to its spherical ice maker, so if you aren’t particularly interested in this feature, this fridge likely isn’t a great value. Pros Spherical ice

Internal drawer with custom temp

Solid temperature performance Cons $3,795.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,899.99 from Best Buy

$3,899.00 from Home Depot

Samsung RS27T5200SR The Samsung RS27T5200SR might not feature Samsung's signature smart software suite, Family Hub, instead focusing on some innovative new hardware. This fridge uses a multi-vent system to keep temperatures more evenly distributed throughout the unit, and our tests confirm that this design works as intended: Temperatures were remarkably solid throughout the fridge cavity. The RS27T5200SR also has more storage space than the average side-by-side fridge, a boon for consumers who want additional freezer space. While "very even temperatures" and "extra space" might not be as flashy as some other features on this list, these are two areas where side-by-sides often have difficulty—and you'll notice there aren't many other side-by-sides that made this list. In all, the RS27T5200SR is quietly one of the better side-by-sides to come through our labs. If you're interested in a fridge with this design, it would make a great pick-up. $1,399.00 from Samsung

$1,435.00 from AppliancesConnection

$1,399.99 from Best Buy

$1,349.00 from Abt

Bosch B21CL81SNS If you love Bosch dishwashers, then you'll definitely want to check out the Bosch B21CL81SNS, one of the fridges in the Bosch 800 series of refrigerators. While you might miss the through-door water and ice dispensers, some customers will prefer the looks of this fridge's sleek, uninterrupted exterior. With its extra temperature drawer, two crispers, and extra snack/deli drawer, you'll have plenty of places to store all of your favorite foods and beverages. While the fridge temperatures ran a little bit warm, you can easily adjust the temperature to a colder setting to make sure that your food stays cold and fresh. We didn't observe any large temperature swings in either the fridge or the freezer cavity, so Bosch nails it on that score. The crisper tended to lose moisture a bit faster than we preferred, but with the extra temperature drawer, you should be able to store fruits and veggies without worrying about them spoiling in a couple of days. While we were more impressed with the Bosch dishwashers, this Bosch fridge will still be a great addition to your kitchen. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Counter-depth

Temperature-controlled drawer Cons Crisper doesn't maintain humidity Buy now at Appliances Connection

$2,899.00 from AppliancesConnection

LG LFCS22520S One of our favorite affordable french door refrigerators is the LG LFCS22520S. This fridge doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles you’ve seen on other new fridges, but with its spot on temperature performance, efficient operation, and sleek exterior, you won’t mind the lack of extra features. The LFCS22520S did an amazing job of maintaining ideal temperatures in the fridge and freezer; you won’t have to worry about the integrity of your milk or your leftovers. Its deep door bins, adjustable shelving, and extra storage drawer means you'll have plenty of options when it comes to storing groceries in the fridge cavity. While the crisper drawers didn’t maintain humidity levels as well as we’d hoped, we think that’s worth overlooking for its stellar temperature performance and storage options. For a french door fridge that doesn’t break the bank, look no further than the LG LFCS22520S. Pros Maintains even temperatures

10 year guarantee Cons Small storage capacity

No smart features $1,695.00 from AppliancesConnection

$1,899.99 from Best Buy

$1,899.00 from Home Depot

More Articles You May Enjoy