The Best Front-Load Washers Under $1,000 of 2019

Here are all the washers that we think are the best, in ranked order:

The Electrolux EFLS627UTT ( available at AppliancesConnection for $1,073.00 ) came out on top for its one-of-a-kind features, excellent stain removal, and a 15-minute Fast cycle. Good, fast, and affordable, the EFLS627UTT has it all.

We've spent hundreds of hours testing dozens of front loaders at every price point. After analyzing all the data, we picked out the top budget performers. In this roundup, the top metric was the price-to-performance ratio, or how well the washer moved stains versus how much it cost. The secondary metric revolved around useful features. Expensive washers tend to have a lot of luxury features like automatic detergent-dispensing and super-fast cycles.

Over the years at our testing labs, we’ve proven that front-load washers are superior to top-loaders . They remove stains better, use less water, and are gentler on clothes. However, front-load washers are not perfect and one of their major drawbacks is that they’re expensive.

Electrolux EFLS627UTT Where To Buy $1,073.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,079.10 Home Depot Buy $1,079.00 Abt Buy Electrolux EFLS627UTT Best Overall The Electrolux EFLS627UTT stands as one of the best front-load washers on the market. It is the world's first washer to have a special place for detergent pods in the drawer, allowing for even distribution of soap. However, this washer also has strong fundamentals of stain removal and efficient cycles. Features like Sanitize, StainSoak, and Extended Refresh means that this washer can deal with any situation. See more of our Best Front-Load Washers

Electrolux EFLS527UTT Where To Buy $989.10 Home Depot Buy $989.00 Abt Buy Electrolux EFLS527UTT The Electrolux EFLS527UTT accepts all different kinds of detergents. It doesn't matter if its liquid, powdered, or pod detergent, the 527 has a slot for it. Our testing shows that the 527 can get stains out as well. Combine these two facts, and you get a front-loading washer that's worth its salt. See more of our Best Front-Load Washers.

Why would I want a front-load washing machine?

Front-loading washers are a relatively new addition to the laundry pantheon. While previously found only in laundromats, residential front-loader popularity is on the rise. Front-load washers are exactly what they sound like—instead of lifting up your washer’s lid and arranging your clothes in a circle around a pole agitator or impeller, the door opens from the front, and you put your laundry in from the side of the machine.

Some studies, including our own, indicate that front-loaders may be slightly better at stain removal, more efficient, and cost less to operate per year. Also, most appliance brands seem to be creating more front-load models, so if you do decide to embrace a front-loader lifestyle, it should be fairly easy to find a model that matches your size constraints, preferred style and feature set, and budget.

LG WM3770HWA Where To Buy $989.99 Best Buy Buy LG WM3770HWA LG knows how to build a great front-loading washer, and the WM3770HWA is proof. TurboWash can get clothes clean in just 30 minutes, Sanitize and Allergiene cycles are great for families, and downloadable specialty cycles can tackle any kind of stain. It's also gentle on fragile fabrics. Available in two colors—white or graphite—the WM3770HWA offers fast cycles and great stain removal at a competitive price. See more of our Best Front-Load Washers.

LG WM3670HWA Where To Buy $949.00 Lowe's Buy $850.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $854.99 Best Buy Buy LG WM3670HWA The LG WM3670HWA lets you do your laundry your way. With five different soil, temperature, and spin levels, you can customize a million different ways for every situation. Other options like Water Plus, help you clean more unique stains like heavy soils. However, the WM3670's coup de grace is its internal water heater. Our sensors picked up maximum temperatures north of 140°F, enough to clean even cloth diapers. See more of our Best Front-Load Washers.

Samsung WF42H5000AW Where To Buy $659.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $628.20 Home Depot Buy $629.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung WF42H5000AW With its lower upfront cost, it's no surprise that you won't be getting a lot of the special features that make other washers stand out. Instead, you'll be getting a washer that has a fairly average performance, except for an absolutely stellar Heavy Duty cycle that blasted stains away. The WF42H5000AW isn't a fancy washer by any definition, but it will clean your clothes, and that's the most important job of every washing machine. See more of our Best Front-Load Washers.

Samsung WF50K7500AW Where To Buy $998.60 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,169.10 Home Depot Buy $999.00 Abt Buy $999.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung WF50K7500AW The Samsung WF50K7500AW is a victim of its own marketing. While most of the hype surrounding it is focused on its AddWash feature—an extra door on the front that does nothing extra—the true hero is its solid stain removal and fast cycles. Families should buy this washer because it gets through mountains of laundry more efficiently than its competitors. Read the full review.

LG WM3270CW Where To Buy $719.00 Home Depot Buy LG WM3270CW The LG WM3270CW does a great job of addressing two of the complaints hurled from the pro-top-load camp. First, the stink. While it's true that older front loaders accumulated odors, this LG has a magnetic stopper that props the door open just enough to let in fresh air. Secondly, front loaders use less water—generally a benefit but maligned by many who believe that more water means more cleaning. LG skirts the argument by adding a button that fills the tub with extra water. Overall, the LG WM3270CW is a great value with excellent cleaning performance and features that may win some converts from the die-hard top-load camp. See more of our Best Front-Load Washers.

Kenmore 41262 Where To Buy $679.99 Sears Buy Kenmore 41262 The Kenmore 41262 offers more innovation for less. This front-loading washer has plenty of laundry innovations that have come out over the years but at a fraction of the cost. For example, the 41262 has Stay Fresh—a feature that keeps your laundry from getting musty by tumbling after a cycle has finished. If you've been on the fence about switching to a front-loader, the 41262 is a great place to start looking. See more of our Best Front-Load Washers

Whirlpool WFW75HEFW Where To Buy $809.10 Home Depot Buy Whirlpool WFW75HEFW This unassuming Whirlpool washer does a good job at cleaning your clothes, but it still has enough wash options to please even the most particular of laundry-doers. Its relatively short cycle times (the longest, the Heavy Duty cycle, clocks in at a mere hour and 15 minutes), and intuitive controls make it a solid choice for an entry-level front-load washing machine. However, customer reviews reveal that, like with most front-loaders, you may need to perform routine cleaning and maintenance on the door's gasket to prevent it from smelling. See more of our Best Front-Load Washers.

How We Test

Every washing machine that comes into Reviewed’s labs gets put through the same testing regime, which addresses both performance and user-friendliness. Performance tests include:

• Stain removal – Using a strip of AHAM-approved stains (which includes cocoa, sweat, pig’s blood, red wine, and oil), how much of each stain can this washing machine remove?

• Wear and tear – During a given cycle, how hard is the mechanical action of the washing machine on your clothes?

• Water retention – How much water does your washing machine spin out at the end of the cycle?

• Cycle time – How long is each washing machine cycle?

The best washers have solid stain removal abilities, do not damage your clothes, retain little water, and have short cycle times.

Beyond these performance tests, we also assess the usability of each washing machine, based on our experience, both during testing and during more casual use (one perk of working at Reviewed is that there are plenty of laundry machines on premises!). Our main goal is to get the answer to one question: How easy is it to actually use this washing machine? This involves cumulatively assessing the control panel, the door, the detergent dispenser, and any smart features that are included.

By combining the performance data with our own observations, we can make solid recommendations for someone looking for any type of washing machine at any price point.

